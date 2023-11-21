South Louisiana food bank doubles capacity amid rising food insecurity

Jayroe says the money has powered a massive expansion as its leadership pursues completion of a strategic plan created pro bono by the Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey.
That analysis told Jayroe that Second Harvest would need more brick-and-mortar facility space.
A majority of donations come from area grocery stores, Jayroe says, and having facilities capable of storing perishable food across the region will keep more of it from going to waste.
Zoom in: In addition to Second Harvest's current 200,000 square foot facility in Harahan, the food bank plans to expand its Lafayette capacity from 30,000 square feet to 75,000, add 17,000 square feet in Houma and another 50,000 in Lake Charles.
Jayroe also hopes to grow Second Harvest's programming for SNAP-eligible mobile grocery stores where food can be purchased directly, as well as free mobile pantries and a program allowing disadvantaged farmers to sell products directly to the public.
What she's saying: "Food is a symptom of a larger issue that families and individuals face," Jayroe says.
"We're no longer in a pandemic, but the food system has not recovered."