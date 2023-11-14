New Orleans awarded $25K grant for street safety mural

Bloomberg Philanthropies is giving New Orleans $25,000 to design and install a street mural aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle safety, the organization announced Tuesday. Why it matters: New Orleans has the highest rate of fatal bicyclist crashes among major metro areas in the U.S. — on average 9.9 fatal bike crashes for every million residents between 2017-2021. The national average is 2.7.

What's happening: Arts New Orleans' Young Artists Movement will work with the Friends of the Lafitte Greenway and the Department of Public Works to install a "traffic-calming" mural at Lafitte Avenue and North Miro Street.

Zoom in: They chose the intersection because of its proximity to a school, playground, community center and bike path, says Jason Neville, the executive director of the Friends of Lafitte Greenway.

"There is frequent speeding on Lafitte Avenue and wrong-way driving on [North] Miro, and no crosswalks or roadway markings at this intersection," he tells Axios.

How it works: The public will have input in the design, Neville says. In other cities, the designs include keyboards, rainbows, giant fish and other colorful elements.

The mural is expected to be finished in August or September 2024.

Zoom out: The Asphalt Art initiative has funded 90 street transformations in 20 countries. These are some of the designs:

Editor's note: This story and headline have been updated to clarify the mural is also designed with pedestrian safety in mind.

This mural was installed in Baltimore. Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg Philanthropies

This mural was installed in Durham, North Carolina. Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg Philanthropies

This mural was installed in Billings, Montana. Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg Philanthropies

This mural was installed in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg Philanthropies

This mural was installed in Trenton, New Jersey. Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg Philanthropies

Go deeper: