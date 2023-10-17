Share on email (opens in new window)

Image: Courtesy of City of New Orleans

New Orleans turned on new traffic signals this week in Mid-City that are intended to make the Lafitte Greenway safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Driving the news: The lights are called pedestrian hybrid beacon signals and are in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue where it crosses the popular bike and walking trail.

The beacons replace the flashing lights that have been in place since 2015, city officials say.

How it works: The beacons show instructions for pedestrians and motorists.

When someone on the Lafitte Greenway presses the button to cross the street, officials say, the beacons cycle to an all-red phase requiring motorists to completely stop.

Other signals include "slow down" and "stop first and proceed with caution."

The big picture: New Orleans has the highest rate of fatal bicyclist crashes among major metro areas in the U.S.

There were on average 9.9 fatal bike crashes for every million residents here between 2017-2021, per data from the League of American Bicyclists via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — up 11% from 2012-2016.

Nationally, the average was 2.7 fatal bicycle crashes per million residents during the same time frame, writes Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.

