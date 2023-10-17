New traffic signals debut on Lafitte Greenway bike trail in Mid-City
New Orleans turned on new traffic signals this week in Mid-City that are intended to make the Lafitte Greenway safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Driving the news: The lights are called pedestrian hybrid beacon signals and are in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue where it crosses the popular bike and walking trail.
- The beacons replace the flashing lights that have been in place since 2015, city officials say.
How it works: The beacons show instructions for pedestrians and motorists.
- When someone on the Lafitte Greenway presses the button to cross the street, officials say, the beacons cycle to an all-red phase requiring motorists to completely stop.
- Other signals include "slow down" and "stop first and proceed with caution."
The big picture: New Orleans has the highest rate of fatal bicyclist crashes among major metro areas in the U.S.
- There were on average 9.9 fatal bike crashes for every million residents here between 2017-2021, per data from the League of American Bicyclists via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — up 11% from 2012-2016.
- Nationally, the average was 2.7 fatal bicycle crashes per million residents during the same time frame, writes Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick.
