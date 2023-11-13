Robért Fresh Market makes a great gumbo in New Orleans

A (very smart) friend has been urging me for weeks to try the gumbo at the Robért Fresh Market location on Elysian Fields, saying it's one of the best in the city. Who am I to refuse a recommendation like that?

The gumbo comes in two options, seafood or chicken and sausage. I asked the guys at the meat counter for which one they prefer, and on their suggestion, I took a heaping ladle of the seafood gumbo.