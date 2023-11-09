New Orleans restaurants offer Thanksgiving shortcuts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ayu Bakehouse offers pies, breads and hot chocolate mallows for the holidays. Photo: Courtesy of Ayu Bakehouse

Whether you're looking to lighten the load when cooking a whole Thanksgiving meal, or you just can't stomach showing up empty-handed to Friendsgiving, many New Orleans restaurants offer a la carte options for the holiday.

Why it matters: There's nothing wrong with taking a shortcut.

What's happening: New Orleans restaurants have long offered Thanksgiving reservations, and a growing number are starting to offer grab-and-go options, too.

We're rounding up a few that we're hoping to try this year.

Worth noting: Most businesses require you to pre-order for the holidays, so make your decisions early.

🦃 Ayu Bakehouse

What we're eyeing: Dinner rolls, hot mallows for decadent hot chocolate and pies baked in a croissant crust.

Dinner rolls, hot mallows for decadent hot chocolate and pies baked in a croissant crust. The fine print: Pre-order now, or try your luck as a walk-in beginning Nov. 13.

🦃 Bodega

What we're eyeing: vegetable sides like roasted delicata squash, shrimp and mirliton dressing and crispy Brussels sprouts. Plus, they have a take-and-bake turkey.

vegetable sides like roasted delicata squash, shrimp and mirliton dressing and crispy Brussels sprouts. Plus, they have a take-and-bake turkey. The fine print: Order by Nov. 19 with pickup or delivery on Nov. 22.

🦃 Copeland's

What we're eyeing: Cajun fried turkey, oyster dressing and pumpkin bread pudding.

Cajun fried turkey, oyster dressing and pumpkin bread pudding. The fine print: Pre-order at least 24 hours in advance and pickup anytime through Nov. 23.

🦃 La Boulangerie

What we're eyeing: Cheddar and chive biscuits, pecan pie, pumpkin pie and butternut squash soup.

The fine print: Order by Nov. 19 and pickup on Nov. 21 or Nov. 22.

Popeyes Cajun-Style turkey is available for shipping or pickup at local stores. Photo courtesy of Popeyes

🦃 Popeyes

What we're eyeing: The Cajun-Style Turkey. Don't knock it till you try it. Grab some biscuits while you're there.

The Cajun-Style Turkey. Don't knock it till you try it. Grab some biscuits while you're there. The fine print: Call your local Popeyes to order ahead, while supplies last, or order online with free shipping. Expect between one and three days for shipping.

🦃 Windowsill Pies