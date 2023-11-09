2 hours ago - Food and Drink
New Orleans restaurants offer Thanksgiving shortcuts
Whether you're looking to lighten the load when cooking a whole Thanksgiving meal, or you just can't stomach showing up empty-handed to Friendsgiving, many New Orleans restaurants offer a la carte options for the holiday.
Why it matters: There's nothing wrong with taking a shortcut.
What's happening: New Orleans restaurants have long offered Thanksgiving reservations, and a growing number are starting to offer grab-and-go options, too.
- We're rounding up a few that we're hoping to try this year.
Worth noting: Most businesses require you to pre-order for the holidays, so make your decisions early.
- What we're eyeing: Dinner rolls, hot mallows for decadent hot chocolate and pies baked in a croissant crust.
- The fine print: Pre-order now, or try your luck as a walk-in beginning Nov. 13.
🦃 Bodega
- What we're eyeing: vegetable sides like roasted delicata squash, shrimp and mirliton dressing and crispy Brussels sprouts. Plus, they have a take-and-bake turkey.
- The fine print: Order by Nov. 19 with pickup or delivery on Nov. 22.
- What we're eyeing: Cajun fried turkey, oyster dressing and pumpkin bread pudding.
- The fine print: Pre-order at least 24 hours in advance and pickup anytime through Nov. 23.
- What we're eyeing: Cheddar and chive biscuits, pecan pie, pumpkin pie and butternut squash soup.
- The fine print: Order by Nov. 19 and pickup on Nov. 21 or Nov. 22.
🦃 Popeyes
- What we're eyeing: The Cajun-Style Turkey. Don't knock it till you try it. Grab some biscuits while you're there.
- The fine print: Call your local Popeyes to order ahead, while supplies last, or order online with free shipping. Expect between one and three days for shipping.
- What we're eyeing: Vanilla bean bourbon pecan pie, gingered pumpkin tart with candied pepitas and apple crumble pie.
- The fine print: Pre-orders are limited, so get yours in early.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.