This must-try New Orleans poboy is only available in November
Parkway Bakery's Thanksgiving poboy is back, and it's only on the menu for four more days this year.
Driving the news: The Thanksgiving poboy is served on Leidenheimer bread and filled with sliced turkey breast, cornbread dressing, brown gravy and cranberry sauce.
- It comes in a small and large.
Know before you go: The poboy is only available on Wednesdays in November from 11am to 2pm.
- The line is extra long on Wednesdays. Go early and prepare to wait for at least 30 minutes. The line can easily get to an hour or two right before Thanksgiving.
Yes, but: You can skip the line by making a $100 donation to the Al Copeland Foundation.
- The donation gets you a Thanksgiving poboy, a T-shirt, sweet potato fries, lemonade and a pumpkin spice ice cream sandwich, says Chip Patterson, the director of the Al Copeland Foundation.
- Parkway is matching all donations, Patterson said.
