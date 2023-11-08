This must-try New Orleans poboy is only available in November

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Thanksgiving poboy at Parkway Bakery is loaded with cornbread dressing, turkey, cranberry sauce and gravy. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Parkway Bakery's Thanksgiving poboy is back, and it's only on the menu for four more days this year.

Driving the news: The Thanksgiving poboy is served on Leidenheimer bread and filled with sliced turkey breast, cornbread dressing, brown gravy and cranberry sauce.

It comes in a small and large.

Know before you go: The poboy is only available on Wednesdays in November from 11am to 2pm.

The line is extra long on Wednesdays. Go early and prepare to wait for at least 30 minutes. The line can easily get to an hour or two right before Thanksgiving.

Yes, but: You can skip the line by making a $100 donation to the Al Copeland Foundation.

The donation gets you a Thanksgiving poboy, a T-shirt, sweet potato fries, lemonade and a pumpkin spice ice cream sandwich, says Chip Patterson, the director of the Al Copeland Foundation.

Parkway is matching all donations, Patterson said.

You get a shirt with this turkey logo if you donate $100 to the Al Copeland Foundation during the Thanksgiving poboy promotion at Parkway Bakery. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The wait can easily be an hour for the seasonal Thanksgiving poboy at Parkway Bakery. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

After you place your order, you wait for your name to be called at the kitchen window. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios