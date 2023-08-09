Best restaurant in New Orleans this week: Parkway Bakery

The roast beef poboy at Parkway Bakery is messy and so tasty. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

You can't go wrong at Parkway Bakery in New Orleans when it comes to poboys. Roast beef, shrimp, oyster — they are all delicious.

Parkway first opened in 1911 and started serving poboys, or "poor boys" as the restaurant calls them, in 1929.

Our order: Roast beef poboy ($14.99) with gravy, fully dressed and washed down with Barq's in a bottle. Perfection.

Worth noting: You can order at the walk-up window or you can call in an order and pick it up through a new curbside option in the parking lot.