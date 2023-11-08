Safety tips for driving in super fog in New Orleans

Drivers should turn on their headlights in fog and not rely on auto settings, police say. Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Drivers need to take specific cautions when super fog is forecast in metro New Orleans, authorities said.

Super fog is a mix of fog and smoke that suddenly drops visibility to near zero.

Why it matters: Eight people have died in crashes blamed on super fog and dense smoke from marsh fires in southeast Louisiana.

Catch up quick: Smoke from a marsh fire in New Orleans East is blowing onto Interstate 10 near Irish Bayou and creating extremely low visibility in the mornings, according to the National Weather Service.

What you should do: Stay off the roads if they are closed, officials say, and avoid driving early in the morning when dense fog is forecast.

The most dangerous time is generally 4am to 10am.

If you have to drive in fog or smoke, go slow and manually turn your headlights on, police say.

Don't rely on your auto light settings, says Louisiana State Police Sgt. Kate Stegall. You need your headlights and tail lights on.

But, don't drive with your hazard lights or high beams on.

If you encounter low to no visibility on interstates, call 911 to report it, authorities say.

Exit the interstate and pull into a parking lot. Don't park on the shoulder of the interstate if you have another option, police say.

What's next: New Orleans police, Louisiana State troopers and units with the state Department of Transportation and Development will do extra patrols for visibility checks when super fog is forecast, NOPD says.

