Louisiana Renaissance Festival and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival opens this weekend near Hammond. Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua via Getty

Bust out the corsets and turkey legs because the Louisiana Renaissance Festival is back. That and more are on the list of things to do this weekend around New Orleans.

💚💛 Xavier University celebrates homecoming this weekend. Events include a tailgate, a basketball game and an alumni Mass.

🐷 The Historic New Orleans Collection hosts its Food Forum on Saturday. Food historian Jessica B. Harris will lead this year's program, "Pig Tales."

🫅 The Louisiana Renaissance Festival returns for the season on Saturday.

🌺 The Dia De Los Muertos Festival takes over Lafayette Square Park on Saturday beginning at 1pm. Admission is free.

🎤 Kevin Gates performs at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Saturday night. Tickets are still available.

🆓 Longue Vue Gardens offers free admission to its grounds on Sunday.

🪶 The Feather Fund NOLA hosts Fall Cultural Fest at the West Bank Bridge Park in St. Charles Parish with the 79ers Gang and Amanda Shaw performing Sunday. Tickets are $10.

🍽️ Minnesota chef Yia Vang of Vinai and Union Hmong Kitchen will pop-up at Mister Mao on Tuesday with a special five-course dinner.

🧑‍🍳 The Elysian Bar hosts Dan "Grossy" Pelosi on Wednesday to celebrate the release of his first cookbook. He'll be in conversation with New Orleans' own Joy The Baker, and tickets include a copy of the book.