59 mins ago - Sports
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Louisiana
The wackiest baseball team in America is headed to Baton Rouge for three exhibitions this spring.
Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation and you'll need to act quickly for a chance at tickets.
How it works: The team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the yellow-clad Bananas typically facing their rival The Party Animals in pink.
- They play under "Banana Ball" rules, which dictate a two-hour time limit, outlaw bunting and cause a batter to be out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.
The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.
- There might be ping pong in the outfield, a backflip catch, a batter on stilts or a twerking umpire.
Details: Fans must join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets.
- Three games are scheduled for March 14-16, 2024, at Alex Box Stadium.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.