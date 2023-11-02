Share on email (opens in new window)

Chef Eric Cook has closed his French Quarter restaurant, Saint John, indefinitely, he says, citing mismanagement across city and utility leadership.

Why it matters: The chef's experience highlights difficulties long grumbled about in New Orleans by residents and business owners alike.

What's happening: Cook posted to social media Thursday after the power at his French Quarter restaurant was turned off over an unpaid Entergy New Orleans bill.

That bill, Cook says, asks $40,000 in payment for what Cook refers to as "a ghost meter."

It's second time Entergy New Orleans hit Cook with an overlarge bill, he says, after a $35,000 payment was mistakenly auto-drafted from a bank account during the coronavirus lockdown.

What he's saying: "The City of New Orleans is in crisis, and it is being played like an old rerun of a comedy of errors," Cook writes.

The other side: A spokesperson for Entergy New Orleans was not immediately available to comment.

Worth noting: Cook's Lower Garden District restaurant, Gris-Gris, and its sister to-go outlet, Gris-Gris To Go Go, remain open.