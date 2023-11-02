1 hour ago - News

French Quarter restaurant Saint John closes

headshot
A black and white image of Saint John chef de cuisine Daren Porretto and executive chef Eric Cook fist-bumping across a table while sitting in a booth at Saint John. The table is filled with plated food.

Saint John chef de cuisine Daren Porretto, left, and executive chef Eric Cook exchange a fist-bump. Photo courtesy of Saint John

Chef Eric Cook has closed his French Quarter restaurant, Saint John, indefinitely, he says, citing mismanagement across city and utility leadership.

Why it matters: The chef's experience highlights difficulties long grumbled about in New Orleans by residents and business owners alike.

What's happening: Cook posted to social media Thursday after the power at his French Quarter restaurant was turned off over an unpaid Entergy New Orleans bill.

  • That bill, Cook says, asks $40,000 in payment for what Cook refers to as "a ghost meter."
  • It's second time Entergy New Orleans hit Cook with an overlarge bill, he says, after a $35,000 payment was mistakenly auto-drafted from a bank account during the coronavirus lockdown.

What he's saying: "The City of New Orleans is in crisis, and it is being played like an old rerun of a comedy of errors," Cook writes.

The other side: A spokesperson for Entergy New Orleans was not immediately available to comment.

Worth noting: Cook's Lower Garden District restaurant, Gris-Gris, and its sister to-go outlet, Gris-Gris To Go Go, remain open.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more