French Quarter restaurant Saint John closes
Chef Eric Cook has closed his French Quarter restaurant, Saint John, indefinitely, he says, citing mismanagement across city and utility leadership.
Why it matters: The chef's experience highlights difficulties long grumbled about in New Orleans by residents and business owners alike.
What's happening: Cook posted to social media Thursday after the power at his French Quarter restaurant was turned off over an unpaid Entergy New Orleans bill.
- That bill, Cook says, asks $40,000 in payment for what Cook refers to as "a ghost meter."
- It's second time Entergy New Orleans hit Cook with an overlarge bill, he says, after a $35,000 payment was mistakenly auto-drafted from a bank account during the coronavirus lockdown.
What he's saying: "The City of New Orleans is in crisis, and it is being played like an old rerun of a comedy of errors," Cook writes.
The other side: A spokesperson for Entergy New Orleans was not immediately available to comment.
Worth noting: Cook's Lower Garden District restaurant, Gris-Gris, and its sister to-go outlet, Gris-Gris To Go Go, remain open.
