Top 10 best oyster happy hours in New Orleans

The happiest hours in New Orleans' winter months are served on the half-shell.

Driving the news: We're sharing some of our favorite oyster happy hours around town right now.

🦪 Monday Restaurant and Bar

Where: 4327 Bienville St.

4327 Bienville St. When: All day Monday, and Tuesdays to Fridays, 4pm to 7pm

All day Monday, and Tuesdays to Fridays, 4pm to 7pm The deal: $1 oysters plus half-price signature cocktails, wine and beer, $5 frozen drinks plus additional food specials

🦪 Chemin á la Mer

Where: Inside the Four Seasons Hotel, 2 Canal St.

Inside the Four Seasons Hotel, 2 Canal St. When: Daily, 3pm to 6pm

Daily, 3pm to 6pm The deal: $2 Gulf Coast oysters, plus $10 wines and spritzes

🦪 Seaworthy

Where: 630 Carondelet St.

630 Carondelet St. When: Daily, 4pm to 6pm

Daily, 4pm to 6pm The deal: Half-off oysters and $6 wines

Half-off oysters and $6 wines Pro tip: The restaurant has a late-night happy hour too with $30 shucker's dozens.

🦪 Couvant

Where : 315 Magazine St.

: 315 Magazine St. When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to 6pm

Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to 6pm The deal: Couvant oysters for $2.50 each, which are prepared seasonally, such as with a yuzu kosho mignonette.

Desire Oyster Bar is located in the Royal Sonesta. Photo: Desire Oyster Bar

🦪 Desire Oyster Bar

Where: 300 Bourbon St.

300 Bourbon St. When: Sundays to Thursdays, 2pm to 5pm

Sundays to Thursdays, 2pm to 5pm The deal: $1 raw oysters, plus $5 draft beer, well cocktails and house wines

🦪 Parlay's

Where: 870 Harrison Ave.

870 Harrison Ave. When: Daily, 3pm to 7pm

Daily, 3pm to 7pm The deal: A dozen oysters for $11.99

🦪 Luke

Where : 333 St. Charles Ave.

: 333 St. Charles Ave. When: Daily, 3pm to 6pm

Daily, 3pm to 6pm The deal: $1.50 for raw oysters, $2 for fried oysters, plus half-price cocktails, wine and beer

🦪 Cooter Brown's

Where: 509 S. Carrollton Ave.

509 S. Carrollton Ave. When: Tuesdays, 3pm to midnight

Tuesdays, 3pm to midnight The deal: Half-priced Louisiana oysters

🦪 Pigeon & Whale

Where: 4525 Freret St., Ste. 107

4525 Freret St., Ste. 107 When: Daily, 4pm to 6pm

Daily, 4pm to 6pm The deal: $2 for East and West coast oysters, and a dozen shucker's choice for $24

🦪 Bar Brine