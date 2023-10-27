9 hours ago - Things to Do
Top 10 best oyster happy hours in New Orleans
The happiest hours in New Orleans' winter months are served on the half-shell.
Driving the news: We're sharing some of our favorite oyster happy hours around town right now.
🦪 Monday Restaurant and Bar
- Where: 4327 Bienville St.
- When: All day Monday, and Tuesdays to Fridays, 4pm to 7pm
- The deal: $1 oysters plus half-price signature cocktails, wine and beer, $5 frozen drinks plus additional food specials
🦪 Chemin á la Mer
- Where: Inside the Four Seasons Hotel, 2 Canal St.
- When: Daily, 3pm to 6pm
- The deal: $2 Gulf Coast oysters, plus $10 wines and spritzes
🦪 Seaworthy
- Where: 630 Carondelet St.
- When: Daily, 4pm to 6pm
- The deal: Half-off oysters and $6 wines
- Pro tip: The restaurant has a late-night happy hour too with $30 shucker's dozens.
🦪 Couvant
- Where: 315 Magazine St.
- When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to 6pm
- The deal: Couvant oysters for $2.50 each, which are prepared seasonally, such as with a yuzu kosho mignonette.
🦪 Desire Oyster Bar
- Where: 300 Bourbon St.
- When: Sundays to Thursdays, 2pm to 5pm
- The deal: $1 raw oysters, plus $5 draft beer, well cocktails and house wines
🦪 Parlay's
- Where: 870 Harrison Ave.
- When: Daily, 3pm to 7pm
- The deal: A dozen oysters for $11.99
🦪 Luke
- Where: 333 St. Charles Ave.
- When: Daily, 3pm to 6pm
- The deal: $1.50 for raw oysters, $2 for fried oysters, plus half-price cocktails, wine and beer
🦪 Cooter Brown's
- Where: 509 S. Carrollton Ave.
- When: Tuesdays, 3pm to midnight
- The deal: Half-priced Louisiana oysters
🦪 Pigeon & Whale
- Where: 4525 Freret St., Ste. 107
- When: Daily, 4pm to 6pm
- The deal: $2 for East and West coast oysters, and a dozen shucker's choice for $24
🦪 Bar Brine
- Where: 200 Burgundy St.
- When: Wednesdays, 4pm to 9pm
- The deal: $2 oysters plus drink specials
