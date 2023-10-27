9 hours ago - Things to Do

Top 10 best oyster happy hours in New Orleans

A platter of oysters on the half-shell sits on a bartop. The platter is filled with ice, oysters, two sauces and a lemon wedge.

Chemin á la Mer serves Gulf oysters for its happy hour. Photo: Chemin á la Mer

The happiest hours in New Orleans' winter months are served on the half-shell.

Driving the news: We're sharing some of our favorite oyster happy hours around town right now.

🦪 Monday Restaurant and Bar

  • Where: 4327 Bienville St.
  • When: All day Monday, and Tuesdays to Fridays, 4pm to 7pm
  • The deal: $1 oysters plus half-price signature cocktails, wine and beer, $5 frozen drinks plus additional food specials

🦪 Chemin á la Mer

  • Where: Inside the Four Seasons Hotel, 2 Canal St.
  • When: Daily, 3pm to 6pm
  • The deal: $2 Gulf Coast oysters, plus $10 wines and spritzes

🦪 Seaworthy

  • Where: 630 Carondelet St.
  • When: Daily, 4pm to 6pm
  • The deal: Half-off oysters and $6 wines
  • Pro tip: The restaurant has a late-night happy hour too with $30 shucker's dozens.

🦪 Couvant

  • Where: 315 Magazine St.
  • When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to 6pm
  • The deal: Couvant oysters for $2.50 each, which are prepared seasonally, such as with a yuzu kosho mignonette.
A person wearing a chef's coat with "Desire" embroidered on the front pocket holds a tray of a half-dozen oysters on the half shell.
Desire Oyster Bar is located in the Royal Sonesta. Photo: Desire Oyster Bar

🦪 Desire Oyster Bar

  • Where: 300 Bourbon St.
  • When: Sundays to Thursdays, 2pm to 5pm
  • The deal: $1 raw oysters, plus $5 draft beer, well cocktails and house wines

🦪 Parlay's

  • Where: 870 Harrison Ave.
  • When: Daily, 3pm to 7pm
  • The deal: A dozen oysters for $11.99

🦪 Luke

  • Where: 333 St. Charles Ave.
  • When: Daily, 3pm to 6pm
  • The deal: $1.50 for raw oysters, $2 for fried oysters, plus half-price cocktails, wine and beer

🦪 Cooter Brown's

  • Where: 509 S. Carrollton Ave.
  • When: Tuesdays, 3pm to midnight
  • The deal: Half-priced Louisiana oysters

🦪 Pigeon & Whale

  • Where: 4525 Freret St., Ste. 107
  • When: Daily, 4pm to 6pm
  • The deal: $2 for East and West coast oysters, and a dozen shucker's choice for $24

🦪 Bar Brine

  • Where: 200 Burgundy St.
  • When: Wednesdays, 4pm to 9pm
  • The deal: $2 oysters plus drink specials
