Renderings: Lafreniere Park's $3M food pavilion in Metairie
Jefferson Parish is building a $3 million food pavilion in Lafreniere Park.
Driving the news: Officials broke ground on the project recently and it's expected to be finished in fall 2024.
- It will have covered seating, bathrooms and four kiosks for year-round concessions.
- It also will have an outdoor stage with a grassy area for picnicking.
- The food vendors haven't been announced yet.
Where: The pavilion is being built at South Point near the lake next to the current snoball stand area.
- Renderings show spaces for parking and outdoor games, like a giant chess board.
What he's saying: "Renovating and upgrading our parks is an investment in the well-being of our residents that will pay dividends for years to come," said Councilmember Dominick Impastato in a statement.
- Here's a video from Impastato about the vision for the project.
