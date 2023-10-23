Renderings: Lafreniere Park's $3M food pavilion in Metairie

The food pavilion will be built near the lake in Lafreniere Park. Rendering: Courtesy of Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish is building a $3 million food pavilion in Lafreniere Park.

Driving the news: Officials broke ground on the project recently and it's expected to be finished in fall 2024.

It will have covered seating, bathrooms and four kiosks for year-round concessions.

It also will have an outdoor stage with a grassy area for picnicking.

The food vendors haven't been announced yet.

Where: The pavilion is being built at South Point near the lake next to the current snoball stand area.

Renderings show spaces for parking and outdoor games, like a giant chess board.

The new food pavilion will have four concessions vendors. Rendering: Courtesy of Jefferson Parish

What he's saying: "Renovating and upgrading our parks is an investment in the well-being of our residents that will pay dividends for years to come," said Councilmember Dominick Impastato in a statement.

Here's a video from Impastato about the vision for the project.

