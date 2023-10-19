2 hours ago - Things to Do
2 new playgrounds open in Jefferson Parish
Children have two new playgrounds to get their wiggles out in Jefferson Parish.
Driving the news: New play structures open Thursday at North Avondale Playground at 100 Cambay Drive.
- The playground has play structures for younger and older children and a covered shelter with picnic tables, according to a statement from the parish.
- The walking track has been upgraded, along with new bike racks, lighting, landscaping, fencing and benches.
Meanwhile, leaders unveiled new play structures last week in Old Metairie at Wally Pontiff Jr. Playground.
- The structure for the younger children has a train theme and the one for older children has a tree house theme. They replace 35-year-old equipment.
- The project cost about $275,000, the parish said.
More New Orleans stories
