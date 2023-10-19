2 new playgrounds open in Jefferson Parish

Share on email (opens in new window)

The new play structure at Pontiff Playground has a train theme, as a nod to the train tracks that run near the park. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

Children have two new playgrounds to get their wiggles out in Jefferson Parish.

Driving the news: New play structures open Thursday at North Avondale Playground at 100 Cambay Drive.

The playground has play structures for younger and older children and a covered shelter with picnic tables, according to a statement from the parish.

The walking track has been upgraded, along with new bike racks, lighting, landscaping, fencing and benches.

Meanwhile, leaders unveiled new play structures last week in Old Metairie at Wally Pontiff Jr. Playground.

The structure for the younger children has a train theme and the one for older children has a tree house theme. They replace 35-year-old equipment.

The project cost about $275,000, the parish said.