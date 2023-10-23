R&O's makes a great New Orleans gumbo

Minutes after opening on a recent Friday, R&O's already had every table packed with diners. That's because this beloved Bucktown joint is great for groups, a favorite with locals and always dependable for a good meal.

My order: A cup of seafood gumbo ($9.75).

The gumbo is densely packed with shrimp, plus the occasional crawfish. It's also one of the rare gumbos I've had recently that has okra, which I love. And because it's R&O's, I worked my way through the table's basket of crackers, dunking each one into the thick broth.

Of note: When we have a big group of family from out of town and we want to share a fun, casual meal with them, R&O's is at the top of our list of options. With pizza, poboys and Italian favorites like veal parmesan, this place is always a crowd-pleaser.