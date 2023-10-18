How to shake up a Death Rattle, a spooky good cocktail

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Death Rattle was created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage. Photo courtesy of Black Lagoon

Stir up some scary good times with the Death Rattle, a cocktail created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage.

Be smart: Black Lagoon is a pop-up bar that started in New Orleans at The Dungeon during Tales of the Cocktail 2019.

The pop-up returns this month to Anna's in the Marigny.

The Death Rattle: Combine 1.5 oz. gin, 0.5 oz. each brandy and amontillado, 1 oz. each pineapple juice and orgeat and 0.75 oz. lime juice, plus a dash of salt and 2 dashes of Bitter Queen's Caribbean Spice Bitters.