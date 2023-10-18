1 hour ago - Food and Drink
How to shake up a Death Rattle, a spooky good cocktail
Stir up some scary good times with the Death Rattle, a cocktail created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage.
Be smart: Black Lagoon is a pop-up bar that started in New Orleans at The Dungeon during Tales of the Cocktail 2019.
- The pop-up returns this month to Anna's in the Marigny.
The Death Rattle: Combine 1.5 oz. gin, 0.5 oz. each brandy and amontillado, 1 oz. each pineapple juice and orgeat and 0.75 oz. lime juice, plus a dash of salt and 2 dashes of Bitter Queen's Caribbean Spice Bitters.
- Serve over ice and in a tiki mug if you have one.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.