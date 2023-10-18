1 hour ago - Food and Drink

How to shake up a Death Rattle, a spooky good cocktail

Chelsea Brasted
A tiki beverage sits on a table crowded with liquor bottles.

The Death Rattle was created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage. Photo courtesy of Black Lagoon

Stir up some scary good times with the Death Rattle, a cocktail created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage.

Be smart: Black Lagoon is a pop-up bar that started in New Orleans at The Dungeon during Tales of the Cocktail 2019.

  • The pop-up returns this month to Anna's in the Marigny.

The Death Rattle: Combine 1.5 oz. gin, 0.5 oz. each brandy and amontillado, 1 oz. each pineapple juice and orgeat and 0.75 oz. lime juice, plus a dash of salt and 2 dashes of Bitter Queen's Caribbean Spice Bitters.

  • Serve over ice and in a tiki mug if you have one.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more