New Orleans City Council suspends mayor's spokesperson in historic vote

The New Orleans City Council on Tuesday voted to immediately suspend Gregory Joseph, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's spokesperson, without pay for the remainder of her term.

Why it matters: This is the first time City Council members exercised a new power through the Home Rule Charter that allows them to hire and fire certain high-ranking officials within the mayor's administration.

Driving the news: Joseph was suspended in a unanimous vote. Members opted to suspend rather than terminate, they said, to avoid the possibility of litigation or of Joseph being rehired immediately.

The council found Joseph guilty of incompetence, neglect of duty and gross misconduct allegations stemming from pro-Cantrell, taxpayer-funded pamphlets he sent on behalf of the city during the mayoral recall effort.

He did not appear at the special meeting convened to determine his fate.

Gregory Joseph, right, at a mayoral media briefing at City Hall on Oct. 4. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The backdrop: Joseph was hired in summer 2022 as the mayor's director of communications just before mayoral recall efforts officially started in August.

He is a member of Cantrell's senior leadership team and is frequently by her side at events. He oversees six employees.

Context: The council on Sept. 12 formally cited Joseph in relation to nearly $51,000 spent in taxpayer money.

None of the evidence implicates Cantrell or other city employees, City Council president JP Morrell said, citing a six-month council investigation.

Between the lines: Joseph was scheduled to give his defense before the vote, but he didn't appear at either council meeting this month convened to determine his fate.

Joseph did not communicate with council members before either meeting, members said, expressing disappointment about his absence.

City Council members reached out to Joseph "before it got to this," member Freddie King said, but "it got nowhere."

The evidence: An attorney for the City Council on Tuesday outlined the allegations and Joseph's alleged role in sending the taxpayer-funded mailer.

The mailer was sent out a week after New Orleans voters started getting recall petition forms.

The proposed contract, according to documents shown during the meeting, called for sending 12 mailers during the recall efforts at a cost of $600,000 to taxpayers. Only one was sent.

"We must crush this precedent," Morrell said, of using taxpayer dollars for political mailers.

Editor's note: This developing story will be updated.