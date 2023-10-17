57 mins ago - Politics

New Orleans City Council suspends mayor's spokesperson in historic vote

Carlie Kollath Wells

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The New Orleans City Council on Tuesday voted to immediately suspend Gregory Joseph, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's spokesperson, without pay for the remainder of her term.

Why it matters: This is the first time City Council members exercised a new power through the Home Rule Charter that allows them to hire and fire certain high-ranking officials within the mayor's administration.

Driving the news: Joseph was suspended in a unanimous vote. Members opted to suspend rather than terminate, they said, to avoid the possibility of litigation or of Joseph being rehired immediately.

  • The council found Joseph guilty of incompetence, neglect of duty and gross misconduct allegations stemming from pro-Cantrell, taxpayer-funded pamphlets he sent on behalf of the city during the mayoral recall effort.
  • He did not appear at the special meeting convened to determine his fate.
Photo shows Gregory Joseph and Andrew Logan, both members of the mayor's communications team, at a media briefing.
Gregory Joseph, right, at a mayoral media briefing at City Hall on Oct. 4. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

The backdrop: Joseph was hired in summer 2022 as the mayor's director of communications just before mayoral recall efforts officially started in August.

  • He is a member of Cantrell's senior leadership team and is frequently by her side at events. He oversees six employees.

Context: The council on Sept. 12 formally cited Joseph in relation to nearly $51,000 spent in taxpayer money.

  • None of the evidence implicates Cantrell or other city employees, City Council president JP Morrell said, citing a six-month council investigation.

Between the lines: Joseph was scheduled to give his defense before the vote, but he didn't appear at either council meeting this month convened to determine his fate.

  • Joseph did not communicate with council members before either meeting, members said, expressing disappointment about his absence.
  • City Council members reached out to Joseph "before it got to this," member Freddie King said, but "it got nowhere."

The evidence: An attorney for the City Council on Tuesday outlined the allegations and Joseph's alleged role in sending the taxpayer-funded mailer.

  • The mailer was sent out a week after New Orleans voters started getting recall petition forms.
  • The proposed contract, according to documents shown during the meeting, called for sending 12 mailers during the recall efforts at a cost of $600,000 to taxpayers. Only one was sent.
  • "We must crush this precedent," Morrell said, of using taxpayer dollars for political mailers.

Editor's note: This developing story will be updated.

