New Orleanians are going out to dinner earlier

Data: Resy; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Earlier dinner reservations are becoming more common in New Orleans.

Why it matters: In a city known for its nightlife, diners are changing their habits.

What's happening: Dinner reservations at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm are becoming more popular, according data from Resy shared with Axios.

Meanwhile, reservations at 8pm and 9pm are dropping in popularity.

The big picture: It's a trend around the country as remote workers look to jump into their social lives as soon as they clock out, reports Rachel Wolfe with the Wall Street Journal.

In her reporting, Wolfe even identified a New Orleans concert promoter who used to regularly have shows start around 1am. These days, that's more like 6 pm.

