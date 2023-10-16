13 mins ago - Culture
New Orleanians are going out to dinner earlier
Earlier dinner reservations are becoming more common in New Orleans.
Why it matters: In a city known for its nightlife, diners are changing their habits.
What's happening: Dinner reservations at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm are becoming more popular, according data from Resy shared with Axios.
- Meanwhile, reservations at 8pm and 9pm are dropping in popularity.
The big picture: It's a trend around the country as remote workers look to jump into their social lives as soon as they clock out, reports Rachel Wolfe with the Wall Street Journal.
- In her reporting, Wolfe even identified a New Orleans concert promoter who used to regularly have shows start around 1am. These days, that's more like 6 pm.
