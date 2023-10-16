Louisiana statewide races head for runoffs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Election season in Louisiana isn't over as candidates and voters head for runoffs Nov. 18

Why it matters: Coming off the heels of a primary that saw historically low voter turnout, who will fill seats for secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer, as well as some local races, are yet to be decided.

The latest: Voters handed decisive victories to Attorney General Jeff Landry in his bid for governor, as well as Billy Nungesser, who was re-elected as lieutenant governor. Both are Republicans.

Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup and Republican Nancy Landry will vie for the secretary of state's office. Each secured about 19% of the vote, landing within about 1,000 votes of each other.

Filling Landry's role as attorney general will be Republican Liz Murrill or Democrat Lindsey Cheek. Murrill captured 45.24% to Cheek's 23.51% of votes.

The treasurer title will go to Republican John Fleming, who secured 44% of the vote, or Democrat Dustin Granger, who received 31.98%.

The intrigue: Murrill is Jeff Landry's top deputy. If she wins, it would forge a unique partnership between the governor's office and attorney general.

Zoom out: Republicans already secured victories heading into Saturday's election thanks to uncontested races, including for the statewide agriculture and insurance offices.

Mike Strain will keep his agriculture seat, and Tim Temple will take over as insurance commissioner in January.

What's next: Early voting runs Nov. 3 through Nov. 11 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 10, for Veterans Day).