This week's New Orleans gumbo: Li'l Dizzy's

After a brief moment of concern that Li'l Dizzy's wouldn't reopen after the pandemic, the legendary Treme restaurant passed from former owner Wayne Baquet's hands into those of his son, Wayne Baquet Jr., and daughter-in-law, Arkesha Baquet.

It was a good thing, too, for any fans of Creole cooking.

My order: A cup of gumbo — $9.50.

The gumbo is a bit of a surf-and-turf mix with ham, crab and andouille. The flavors are perfectly balanced, and I found myself slurping up the broth by drinking straight out of the Styrofoam container it comes in.

Of note: Li'l Dizzy's is only open for lunch, and you'll find yourself wedged in a crowd of locals and visitors alike.