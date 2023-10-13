Free festivals, plays and more things to do this weekend in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Little Freddie King performs at Crescent City Blues and BBQ Fest on Sunday. He's pictured here at Jazz Fest 2009. Photo: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage via Getty

With book events, free festivals and cocktail specials for Old Fashioned Week, there's plenty to do in New Orleans this weekend and beyond.

Here are some events that caught our attention:

🕺 Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival runs Friday through Sunday in Lafayette Square Park.

🎻 The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival continues its free concerts tonight at Dixon Concert Hall. The shows, hosted in various venues across the city, run through Oct. 22.

🌳 "Le Code Noir" premieres in Congo Square Friday night. The "Louisiana outdoor historical drama" runs through the weekend.

📚 Johnette Downing celebrates the release of her new book, "My Parrain Is the Loup Garou," with a storytime at Garden District Books on Saturday at 11am.

🐈 The Louisiana SPCA's inaugural Carnival takes place at its Algiers campus on Saturday.

🐕 Heaven's Pets hosts a 5k through Lake Lawn Cemetery supporting regional no-kill animal shelters on Sunday.

🗺️ A giant puppet named Little Amal has been journeying across the country as a symbol of human rights. Her adventure continues Sunday with a play at the Music Box Village.

🎭 Harold Ellis Clark's play "Back in The Day" premiered Thursday at the André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice. Shows continue through Oct. 22.

🎃 Black Lagoon continues a spooky pop-up at Anna's Bar this weekend. Drop in between now and Halloween for ghoulish vibes.

🥃 Belly up to your favorite bar for Old Fashioned Week. Elijah Craig is donating $1 from the sale of each to the Southern Smoke Foundation.

Next week:

🇦🇫 Saint John and nonprofit Home Is Here NOLA host a special evening of Afghan cooking on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

📖 Cleo Wade stops at Baldwin Books with Nicole Richie, Brandan "BMike" Odums and Stevona Elem-Rogers on Thursday, Oct. 19.