Election guide for Louisiana's Oct. 14 primary

Louisianans head to the polls Saturday to vote in the gubernatorial primary.

Why it matters: Just about every statewide office is up for grabs, so voters will make a big impact on the state's direction for the next several years.

The intrigue: The frontrunner and biggest fundraiser is state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has declined to participate in most of this year's debates.

That hasn't stopped him from making headlines. Landry is accused of retaliation and a conflict of interest for pushing to remove the state's independent counsel as part of his effort to block upcoming clemency hearings for death row inmates.

What we're watching: Louisiana has what's known as a "jungle primary," which allows voters to cast ballots for candidates regardless of party affiliation. That means it's possible for candidates to win outright if they secure more than 50% of the vote.

One poll shows Landry does have a chance of doing so this election.

Between the lines: A Landry win would represent a significant shift for the state, which has been led by Democrat John Bel Edwards since 2016.

The biggest change would likely be the passage of "culture wars"-related legislation, says Louisiana Illuminator editor Greg LaRose.

"A lot of these bills that got vetoed on [Gov. Edwards'] desk would end up once again passing the Legislature and getting the thumbs up from Landry," LaRose tells Axios.

Zoom out: Statewide, voters will also select candidates for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasury secretary and attorney general.

Local races include elections for state senators and representatives, as well as school board representatives, New Orleans charter amendments, Jefferson Parish council members and a few judgeships.

In New Orleans, the most contentious race is House District 91, which includes the Irish Channel, Broadmoor and Hollygrove. Incumbent Mandie Landry finds herself battling fellow Democrat Madison O'Malley, who was endorsed by Gov. Edwards.

What's next: The general election is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Go deeper: