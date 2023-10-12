2 hours ago - Music

New Orleans installs musician loading zones

Chelsea Brasted

Preservation Hall performers celebrate the installation of the French Quarter's first musician loading zone. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/ Axios

New Orleans installed its first musician loading zone this week.

Between the lines: Culture-bearers have pushed for musician loading zones for years, so the installation and permitting process hands them a big victory.

  • A $40 parking ticket quickly eats into the paycheck for a night's gig, says musician Wendell Brunious, who was on site for a press conference Tuesday celebrating the new zones.

How it works: The zones will allow musicians to park their vehicles for 15 minutes before and after a scheduled performance.

  • Any venue with a Mayoralty Permit can apply, and there are no limits to the number of venues that can submit for the zone.

Flashback: The zones were first approved in a 2019 City Code amendment.

My thought bubble: If you've ever felt a twinge of sympathy for a marching band member hauling a sousaphone down a Carnival parade route, then you can start to understand why this is important.

