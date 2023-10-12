New Orleans installs musician loading zones

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Preservation Hall performers celebrate the installation of the French Quarter's first musician loading zone. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/ Axios

New Orleans installed its first musician loading zone this week.

Between the lines: Culture-bearers have pushed for musician loading zones for years, so the installation and permitting process hands them a big victory.

A $40 parking ticket quickly eats into the paycheck for a night's gig, says musician Wendell Brunious, who was on site for a press conference Tuesday celebrating the new zones.

How it works: The zones will allow musicians to park their vehicles for 15 minutes before and after a scheduled performance.

Any venue with a Mayoralty Permit can apply, and there are no limits to the number of venues that can submit for the zone.

Flashback: The zones were first approved in a 2019 City Code amendment.

My thought bubble: If you've ever felt a twinge of sympathy for a marching band member hauling a sousaphone down a Carnival parade route, then you can start to understand why this is important.