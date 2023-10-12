2 hours ago - Music
New Orleans installs musician loading zones
New Orleans installed its first musician loading zone this week.
Between the lines: Culture-bearers have pushed for musician loading zones for years, so the installation and permitting process hands them a big victory.
- A $40 parking ticket quickly eats into the paycheck for a night's gig, says musician Wendell Brunious, who was on site for a press conference Tuesday celebrating the new zones.
How it works: The zones will allow musicians to park their vehicles for 15 minutes before and after a scheduled performance.
- Any venue with a Mayoralty Permit can apply, and there are no limits to the number of venues that can submit for the zone.
Flashback: The zones were first approved in a 2019 City Code amendment.
My thought bubble: If you've ever felt a twinge of sympathy for a marching band member hauling a sousaphone down a Carnival parade route, then you can start to understand why this is important.
