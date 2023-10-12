This week's New Orleans gumbo: Munch Factory

The gumbo is dark and flavorful at The Munch Factory. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

When Alexis and Jordan Ruiz got the contract to bring The Munch Factory to the Joseph Bartholomew Golf Course clubhouse in New Orleans, it was a bit of a homecoming for the pair who grew up in the neighborhood.

A Lower Garden District location closed during the pandemic, but this Gentilly spot happily remains.

My order: A cup of gumbo ($7).

The gumbo starts with a dark roux, and it's filled out with shrimp and andouille. Perfectly seasoned, it's a bowl of classic New Orleans flavor.

The rest of the menu is filled with New Orleans standards and locally-flavored clubhouse classics, like densely-topped salads, a hot sausage patty melt, shrimp and grits, and a roast beef sandwich.