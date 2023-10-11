55 mins ago - Culture

French is decreasing in popularity in Louisiana homes

Carlie Kollath Wells
Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Fewer Louisianans are speaking French at home compared with 40 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Driving the news: French was the most common language besides English in Louisiana in 1980. Now, Spanish is the most common.

  • Vietnamese, Arabic and Hindi are the three other most popular languages spoken at home in Louisiana today.

Flashback: For decades, it was illegal to educate Louisiana students in French and culturally frowned upon to even speak it.

Yes, but: The state's first-ever French immersion school to serve a primarily Indigenous population opened this fall.

Go deeper: French immersion school for Indigenous students is a Louisiana first

