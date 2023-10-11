French is decreasing in popularity in Louisiana homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Fewer Louisianans are speaking French at home compared with 40 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Driving the news: French was the most common language besides English in Louisiana in 1980. Now, Spanish is the most common.

Vietnamese, Arabic and Hindi are the three other most popular languages spoken at home in Louisiana today.

Flashback: For decades, it was illegal to educate Louisiana students in French and culturally frowned upon to even speak it.

Yes, but: The state's first-ever French immersion school to serve a primarily Indigenous population opened this fall.

