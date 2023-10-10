New Orleans professors win MacArthur "genius grants"
Two New Orleans professors are among this year's 20 MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" recipients.
Why it matters: The recipients — New Orleans-born composer Courtney Bryan and prison condition expert Andrea Armstrong — receive an $800,000, condition-free stipend over five years.
How it works: MacArthur Fellows are nominated and endorsed anonymously by their peers, and the selection process can take years, the AP reports.
Bryan is a Tulane University professor of music who grew up in New Orleans where she learned about music through her church.
- She draws on that diverse influence in her compositions, bridging "the sacred and the secular," a press release says.
- Bryan hasn't decided how she'll use the stipend, but she expects it'll support the local community.
- "New Orleans formed who I am and how I see the world, and if there's something creative I want to do, I want to base it in New Orleans," Bryan says.
Armstrong is a Loyola University New Orleans law professor whose work focuses on incarceration policy.
- Often integrating "law, history, public health, and the arts," Armstrong explores "the human cost of incarceration," a press release says.
- One of her projects is Incarceration Transparency, tracking deaths in prisons, jails and youth detention centers.
- The award, Armstrong says, "will help me continue creating tools for public understanding and engagement with incarceration, particularly those integrating cutting-edge research with student learning."
