New Orleans professors win MacArthur "genius grants"

Andrea Armstrong, left, and Courtney Bryan, right, will receive $800,000 to support their work. Photos: Courtesy of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Two New Orleans professors are among this year's 20 MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" recipients.

Why it matters: The recipients — New Orleans-born composer Courtney Bryan and prison condition expert Andrea Armstrong — receive an $800,000, condition-free stipend over five years.

How it works: MacArthur Fellows are nominated and endorsed anonymously by their peers, and the selection process can take years, the AP reports.

Bryan is a Tulane University professor of music who grew up in New Orleans where she learned about music through her church.

She draws on that diverse influence in her compositions, bridging "the sacred and the secular," a press release says.

Bryan hasn't decided how she'll use the stipend, but she expects it'll support the local community.

"New Orleans formed who I am and how I see the world, and if there's something creative I want to do, I want to base it in New Orleans," Bryan says.

Armstrong is a Loyola University New Orleans law professor whose work focuses on incarceration policy.