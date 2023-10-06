Louisiana Civil Rights Museum and more things to do this weekend in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Louisiana Civil Rights Museum opens Sunday at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

The weather is going to be spectacular in New Orleans this weekend for the opening of the Louisiana Civil Rights Museum and the various festivals.

Here are some ideas for things to do.

Friday

🎸 Gretna Fest is all weekend with music, food and drinks. Headliners include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool & The Gang and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. (details)

🕺 Gentilly Fest is all weekend with music, food, crafts and a kids entertainment stage. (details)

🌎 International Arts Festival continues with music all weekend at the Civic Theatre and Crescent Park. (details)

🍤 Divine Mercy Parish Seafood Festival is all weekend in Kenner with music, rides and food. (details)

🎺 "A Wonderful World," a musical about Louis Armstrong, is at the Saenger Theatre all weekend.

💃🏾 The Ashé Rooftop Gala is Friday night and hosted by comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. (details)

🐷 Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party is Friday night at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. (details)

Saturday

🌱 The Fall Garden Festival is Saturday and Sunday at the New Orleans Botanical Garden. (details)

🧌 Swampus Returns, a Halloween drive-through parade from the Krewe of Krampus, is Saturday night. Bikes are welcome. (details)

🍺 Brewery Saint X hosts Oktoberfest on Saturday afternoon with house-brewed German-style beers, live music and Bavarian-inspired dishes. (details)

⛳ NORD's 2nd annual golf tournament is Saturday at the Joseph Bartholomew Municipal Golf Course. (details)

🎤 Qué Pasa Fest celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday and Sunday at Lafreniere Park with food and music. Admission is free. (details)

Sunday

🏛️ The Louisiana Civil Rights Museum opens at 2pm Sunday in Hall A of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Admission is free until Oct. 15. (details)