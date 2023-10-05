1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Toast to saltwater intrusion with this Commander's Palace cocktail

Chelsea Brasted
A coupe glass is filled with an orange cocktail and garnished with a lime slice. The glass is perched on bricks next to a water fountain.

The Salty Wedge is available at Commander's Palace. Photo: Courtesy of Commander's Palace.

If New Orleans knows anything about "resilience," it's that it's best served over ice.

What's happening: As saltwater intrusion threatens area drinking water, bartenders at Commander's Palace are shaking up a sense of humor with a new cocktail they're calling The Salty Wedge.

Why it matters: Sometimes you just have to laugh about New Orleans' regular tangle with existential crises.

What she's saying: "We might as well have a drink while we wait for the locusts, right?" says Commander's Palace co-proprietor Ti Adelaide Martin.

  • "New Orleans experienced saltwater intrusion in the late 80s and we made it through, like we always do. We are confident that with a little bit of preparation and tequila, we can do the same this time around."

The recipe calls for 1.5 ounces of Milagro Reposado tequila, 0.75 ounces of Aperol, 1 ounce of grapefruit juice and 0.25 ounces of lime juice.

  • Garnish with a lime wedge that's been dipped in chamoy, a sweet, savory and sour sauce spiced with chilis and rolled in kosher salt.
