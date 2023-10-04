25 mins ago - Real Estate
River District construction to begin by end of year
Developers expect to break ground on the River District development in New Orleans by the end of the year.
Why it matters: The massive project will bring into commerce a long-empty stretch of greenway between downtown and the Irish Channel.
The project will include Shell's new building, a Topgolf facility, entertainment venues, greenspace, retail, at least one hotel and housing.
By the numbers: Developers say the River District will generate $43 million in new tax revenue and more than $1 billion in overall economic activity.
- Construction will create 9,000 jobs, developers say, and the completed project will create 6,000 jobs.
