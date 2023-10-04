River District construction to begin by end of year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Infrastructure work for the River District is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. Rendering: Courtesy of River District Neighborhood Investors

Developers expect to break ground on the River District development in New Orleans by the end of the year.

Why it matters: The massive project will bring into commerce a long-empty stretch of greenway between downtown and the Irish Channel.

The project will include Shell's new building, a Topgolf facility, entertainment venues, greenspace, retail, at least one hotel and housing.

By the numbers: Developers say the River District will generate $43 million in new tax revenue and more than $1 billion in overall economic activity.