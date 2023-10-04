25 mins ago - Real Estate

River District construction to begin by end of year

Chelsea Brasted

Infrastructure work for the River District is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. Rendering: Courtesy of River District Neighborhood Investors

Developers expect to break ground on the River District development in New Orleans by the end of the year.

Why it matters: The massive project will bring into commerce a long-empty stretch of greenway between downtown and the Irish Channel.

The project will include Shell's new building, a Topgolf facility, entertainment venues, greenspace, retail, at least one hotel and housing.

By the numbers: Developers say the River District will generate $43 million in new tax revenue and more than $1 billion in overall economic activity.

  • Construction will create 9,000 jobs, developers say, and the completed project will create 6,000 jobs.
