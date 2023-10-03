2 hours ago - News

How NOLA Public Schools is prepping for possible salt impact

Chelsea Brasted
NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams speaks at a podium.

NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams says the system is monitoring potential saltwater impacts. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

NOLA Public Schools officials are shaping up plans to keep running "business as usual" should salt water impact the New Orleans-area water supply.

The big picture: The system is responsible for 43,000 students.

Catch up quick: Saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River is threatening New Orleans' drinking water.

  • Mitigation strategies are in the works to keep potable water flowing in homes and businesses, but concern among locals is still growing.

Where it stands: Water fountains in local schools already filter out microorganisms, lead and sediment, says NOLA Public Schools superintendent Avis Williams, but they do not filter salt.

The latest: In a press conference Tuesday, Williams said she is in contact with city and state officials as they monitor the salt's approach.

  • She is also in touch with Jefferson Parish school superintendent James Gray should the two systems need to share information and resources, Williams says.
  • NOLA Public Schools are monitoring potential impacts on drinking water, meal prep and infrastructure.

If needed, school officials will cover water fountains, purchase heat-and-eat meals and distribute bottled water for students and staff, Williams says.

  • The Mahalia Jackson Center and McDonogh 35 would serve as water distribution centers for the schools.
  • Officials are also considering purchasing reverse osmosis filters for kitchen equipment.
  • The biggest infrastructure concern, said NOLA Public Schools COO Don LeDuff, is the impact of salt water on HVAC systems, particularly if they are exposed to salt over a long period of time.

What's not happening: Williams does not expect schools to switch to remote teaching.

Go deeper: We're answering reader questions about the salt water crisis

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more