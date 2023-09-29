The master plan calls for an outdoor waterpark at the former Six Flags property. Rendering: Courtesy of Bayou Phoenix

Plans are moving forward to convert the abandoned Six Flags property in New Orleans East into a bustling $500 million complex with sports fields, waterparks, hotels, restaurants and shops.

Why it matters: The high-profile site has been vacant since Hurricane Katrina, with the exception of temporary film production crews.

Once part of Jazzland, the rollercoasters visible from Interstate 10 are a reminder of the devastating storm and failed development proposals over the years.

Driving the news: Bayou Phoenix, the redevelopment company for the project, will meet soon with the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority to negotiate a lease, the company's Troy Henry tells Axios.

NORA, a government agency, approved Bayou Phoenix's master plan last month. Henry hopes to have a lease signed within a few weeks.

After that, site work can begin, he says.

Zoom in: Bayou Phoenix is a partnership between Troy Henry of New Orleans-based Henry Consulting and Michael and Thomas Tubre of TKTMJ Inc.

This rendering gives an aerial view of the developments proposed in the master plan. Image: Courtesy of Bayou Phoenix

The big picture: The site is 227 acres near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510.

The master plan calls for building indoor and outdoor water parks, outdoor sports fields, two hotels, restaurants, shops, studios and more.

They also want to build a beach for sunbathing and swimming, Henry says.

What she's saying: "The plan reflects careful consideration of the site's unique history, while also embracing innovative ideas to create a vibrant and inclusive space that will contribute to the city's future," said Brenda M. Breaux, NORA's executive director, in a statement last month.

Worth noting: Henry tells Axios they will be evaluating the structural integrity of rollercoasters and rides to see if any can be restored.

But, he's not making any promises.

A roller coaster sits idle at Six Flags in New Orleans in 2009. Photo: Patrick Semansky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Zoom out: Tremendous untapped potential exists to host traveling sports in New Orleans, Henry says, and that's a big part of Bayou Phoenix's plan to draw visitors.

They want to create 30 acres of athletic fields with synthetic turf, professional lights, permanent bathrooms and shade structures.

He's also watching how things go at Tropic Falls at OWA, the new amusement and water park in Foley, Alabama.

By the numbers: The developers are seeking about $100 million in government funding for the roughly $500 million project they envision as a public-private partnership.

The numbers are estimates, he added. "We can't get it down to a gnat's eyelash yet."

Some projects, like the movie studios, will be self-financed, Henry says.

Weeds overtake the entrance to Six Flags in 2009. Photo: Patrick Semansky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Timeline: Once the lease is signed, the goal is to have everything built in three to four years, Henry says.

Currently, Henry says the company is meeting with potential partners and financiers.

After a lease has been signed, they'll do a detailed technical assessment to evaluate the state of the infrastructure, plumbing, electrical and more. They'll also start cleaning up the overgrown vegetation.

Then work begins with technical architects and engineers for plans and repairs. Demolition will happen in the first six to nine months, Henry says, and they'll announce the partners and operators for the hotels, waterpark and sports complex.

