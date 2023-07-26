Much of Lake Pontchartrain's shoreline in New Orleans is inaccessible for swimming, but there are at least two stretches of sandy beaches that used to be open to the public. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

New Orleans leaders are working to open a public beach in the city after decades without one.

Why it matters: The city is surrounded by water, but residents have to drive at least an hour to get to a beach that's legal to access.

What’s happening: Residents, developers and city leaders are working to bring back two popular beaches that closed decades ago:

Pontchartrain Beach, which started as a white beach and amusement park and closed in 1983.

And Lincoln Beach, a Black beach in New Orleans East that closed in 1964 shortly after Pontchartrain Beach was integrated. The beach, which state officials nominated in May to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places, was a major recreational spot for Black residents during segregation.

The sites are about 15 acres each. Pontchartrain Beach is along the lake near Elysian Fields, and Lincoln Beach is near Hayne Boulevard and Vincent Road. Both beaches are still closed for swimming, with officials citing hazards in the water and surrounding property.

State of play: The city is leading the effort to reopen Lincoln Beach and started soliciting bids in June to develop a master plan for it.

City leaders say they plan to reopen the beach and use it for recreation, eco-tourism, education and events. They said they’ve secured $24.6 million in funding for the project through a bond sale.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year on some of the infrastructure.

This rendering shows a swimming area was proposed by the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation. Image: Courtesy of Pontchartrain Beach Foundation

Meanwhile, the Pontchartrain Beach project has stalled after the board of the Lakefront Management Authority, which manages and controls much of the lakefront, rejected a lease proposal from the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation in May after the two groups couldn’t agree on the terms.

Lake Terrace and Lake Oaks residents were also concerned about trash, security and parking.

The proposed master plan from the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation called for redeveloping the beach for swimming, motorized and non-motorized boats, along with adding beach volleyball, bathrooms, a dog park and food trucks.

What we’re watching: It's unclear what the next step is for Pontchartrain Beach.