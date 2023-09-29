Fried Chicken Festival and more things to do this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Raising Cane's will be one of the National Fried Chicken Festival participants. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Walter Isaacson's Elon Musk biography gets a local celebration on Oct. 4. But there's plenty happening in New Orleans to keep you busy until then.

Here's a look at this weekend in New Orleans:

🍾 Toast to some trailblazing ladies who demanded to be served at the Sazerac Bar in 1949, making the Roosevelt Hotel the first venue to serve New Orleans women alcohol outside of Mardi Gras. The hotel celebrates Friday.

☕ PJ's Coffee celebrates National Coffee Day on Friday. Get a free 12-ounce cup with purchase of any sandwich or pastry.

🥔 Arnaud's Restaurant has a celebration of its own Friday in honor of National Souffle Potato Day. Make reservations to enjoy the historic spuds with a special prix fixe menu.

🍗 The National Fried Chicken Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday. Expect lots of fried goodness, plus music from Big Freedia, Flow Tribe, Khris Royal and more.

🌱 Grab some gems for your garden at the Herb Society of America's Fall Plant Sale on Saturday.

️‍💝 Help raise money for breast cancer research at the Krewe de Pink Prom on Saturday night.

Looking ahead to next week:

🧛 The NOLA Project's production of "Dracula" opens Oct. 5, with shows through Oct. 15.

🪄 Nicole Cardoza's "Black Magic" show is slated for Oct. 5 at the Hotel Peter and Paul.

🌎 Attend a two-day event on climate change on Oct. 5 and 6. "Shaping the City: A Forum for Sustainable Cities and Communities" is hosted by NANO Architects and the European Cultural Centre.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show that Arnaud's National Soufflé Potato Day celebration is Friday, not Saturday.