Master planning process begins for New Orleans City Park

New Orleans City Park is seen from above in 2015. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

New Orleans City Park is undergoing a new master planning process, and planners are looking for public feedback.

Why it matters: The 1,300-acre park that spans from Mid-City to Lakeview is the city's largest public green space, and now's the time for residents to have a say in how it's used.

What's happening: The City Park Conversancy, the nonprofit that began managing City Park in 2022, is working toward a "bold re-envisioning" of the green space.

Context: The park's last master plan was approved in 2005, and it laid out park updates primarily for its southern half.

Unlike many of its counterparts elsewhere in the country, New Orleans' City Park isn't funded primarily through the local government budget.

Instead, it operates with funds from various income streams, like City Putt, the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and event fees.

What's next: The master planning process began in July and is expected to take 18 months.

Public comments can be submitted through an online survey.

The first meeting to solicit public comment is slated for Wednesday from 5:30pm-7pm at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters.

In that meeting, the design team will share some initial survey results and insights.

What she's saying: "We want to hear it all – shoot for the stars –every idea is welcome when it comes to our beloved greenspace," says City Park Conservancy president and CEO Cara Lambright.