10 mins ago - Things to Do
Jewel of the South crafts at-home dinner kits
Jewel of the South is headed to home kitchens in October, thanks to a new partnership between the French Quarter restaurant and Moveable Feast.
Driving the news: The restaurant will ship boxes containing all the fully-cooked ingredients for chef Phil Whitmarsh's multi-course menu and reservations are now available.
Of note: Each box will also arrive with cocktail mixers and recipes to serve up drinks designed by legendary bartender Chris Hannah.
- Pricing starts at $385 to serve four people, with discounts for Moveable Feast members.
Between the lines: Jewel of the South co-owner John Stubbs also co-founded and serves as CEO of Moveable Feast.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.