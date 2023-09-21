10 mins ago - Things to Do

Jewel of the South crafts at-home dinner kits

Chelsea Brasted
Someone uses a knife and fork to cut into a braised short rib pie, which has been cooked to golden brown, and is covered with a dark red sauce.

Braised short rib pie Bourguignon is one of the items on the menu for Jewel of the South's Moveable Feast in October. Photo: Josh Brasted for Jewel of the South

Jewel of the South is headed to home kitchens in October, thanks to a new partnership between the French Quarter restaurant and Moveable Feast.

Driving the news: The restaurant will ship boxes containing all the fully-cooked ingredients for chef Phil Whitmarsh's multi-course menu and reservations are now available.

Of note: Each box will also arrive with cocktail mixers and recipes to serve up drinks designed by legendary bartender Chris Hannah.

  • Pricing starts at $385 to serve four people, with discounts for Moveable Feast members.

Between the lines: Jewel of the South co-owner John Stubbs also co-founded and serves as CEO of Moveable Feast.

