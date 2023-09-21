DJ Soul Sister's annual birthday party returns to Tipitina's

Nobody in New Orleans throws a party like DJ Soul Sister, and she's back at it again this Saturday for her 17th Annual Birthday Jam at Tipitina's.

Who dat? Melissa Weber, aka DJ Soul Sister, is a musical mainstay who's been spinning records to weave together the soundtrack for epic dance parties for decades.

Where she went to school: Weber graduated from Cabrini High School in 1993 before attending the University of New Orleans, but her musical education started much earlier than that thanks to local radio and record stores.

This year's party: "As I do every year, we're presenting a legendary renowned live music act. … The legends of Washington, D.C. go-go, a band called Experience Unlimited, better known as E.U., featuring Sugar Bear, who was their founder."

The first couple hundred attendees will also get to snack on special birthday desserts.

Is there one track she always plays? "No. When I'm playing, it's not about songs. It's about feelings. And that's in the moment. … Before every show, I will pull a selection, an assortment of records, based on that feeling going into it. … The next show I do will be completely different."

How many records she pulls for each show: "For an hour, I"ll bring about 150, and I might play about 5 percent of that. But you always want to bring more than you're going to play, so if you feel a feeling, whatever record you feel, you want to make sure it's there for you."

Her favorite celebration restaurant: "Dooky Chase's. In fact, my mother and I have a reservation for dinner there coming up to celebrate my birthday and hers too."