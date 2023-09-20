Rates climbing for Louisiana's insurer of last resort

Homeowners insurance rates from Louisiana's insurer of last resort increased by 63% on average, and National Flood Insurance Program premiums will increase by 234% on average this year, according to a new report.

Why it matters: The cost of Louisiana homeownership is increasing substantially as both homeowners and flood insurance rates climb, according to the First Street Foundation's 9th National Risk Assessment report.

Yes, but: Thousands of Louisiana homeowners could switch from Citizens, the state's insurer of last resort, according to a report from NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

The change could save homeowners on their premiums because the agency is required to price its policies at 10% above the market rate.

Context: The foundation report says New Orleans is home to the second-most expensive average homeowners insurance coverage at $3,983, behind only Miami at $5,003.

The median home values are quite different, however. Citing American Community Survey data, the report states the median home value in Miami is $411,300 and $279,100 in New Orleans.

The increased flood insurance premium has led 52,000 Louisiana homeowners to drop coverage, the report says.

Nearly one in five Louisiana homeowners tried to change homeowners policies last year, and more than half had difficulty doing so, according to an LSU survey.

What we're watching: Louisiana is one of 10 states that have sued FEMA to redraw its Risk Rating 2.0 maps, which prompted the flood insurance rate increase.