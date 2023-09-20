Best thing we ate this week: Chicken's Kitchen

Share on email (opens in new window)

Every day has a different special on the menu at Chicken's Kitchen. On Fridays, fried chicken is top of the list. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

New Orleans doesn't have much of Lafayette's meat-and-three culture, but thanks to chef Marlon "Chicken" Williams, we've finally got a taste of it in Chicken's Kitchen.

What I ordered: A $12 plate with fried chicken, jambalaya, greens and potato salad.

The perfectly crispy, just-spicy-enough chicken absolutely stole the show.

The big picture: Williams' Gretna cafeteria-style restaurant quickly became a beloved neighborhood spot after he opened Chicken's Kitchen in 2020, but things really blew up when The New York Times named it a Best Restaurant of 2022.

The staff moves efficiently, but you can still expect to wait up to an hour in line.

Stools and water await guests outside the building to help pass the time.

Of note: Diners pick an entree, one large and two small sides. Specials define the days, like red beans and rice Mondays and fried food Fridays.