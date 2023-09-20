1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Best thing we ate this week: Chicken's Kitchen
New Orleans doesn't have much of Lafayette's meat-and-three culture, but thanks to chef Marlon "Chicken" Williams, we've finally got a taste of it in Chicken's Kitchen.
What I ordered: A $12 plate with fried chicken, jambalaya, greens and potato salad.
- The perfectly crispy, just-spicy-enough chicken absolutely stole the show.
The big picture: Williams' Gretna cafeteria-style restaurant quickly became a beloved neighborhood spot after he opened Chicken's Kitchen in 2020, but things really blew up when The New York Times named it a Best Restaurant of 2022.
- The staff moves efficiently, but you can still expect to wait up to an hour in line.
- Stools and water await guests outside the building to help pass the time.
Of note: Diners pick an entree, one large and two small sides. Specials define the days, like red beans and rice Mondays and fried food Fridays.
