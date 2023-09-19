54 mins ago - News
Smart water meters coming to Orleans, Jefferson parishes
Smart water meter installation is beginning in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish in the coming months.
Why it matters: The meters offer remote monitoring, which means local households and businesses should get accurate billing without technicians manually checking the meters every month.
What's happening: In New Orleans, installation will begin in mid-September, according to the Sewerage and Water Board.
- Installations in Jefferson are slated to begin in 2024, according to WWL.
Yes, but: The work is expected to last about three years in both parishes.
- It's not yet clear where Orleans installations will begin, a board spokeswoman tells Axios, noting that it will depend on "network infrastructure readiness, avoiding interruptions to meter reading routes and billing schedules, and the availability of materials."
