Smart water meters coming to Orleans, Jefferson parishes

Smart water meter installation is beginning in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish in the coming months.

Why it matters: The meters offer remote monitoring, which means local households and businesses should get accurate billing without technicians manually checking the meters every month.

What's happening: In New Orleans, installation will begin in mid-September, according to the Sewerage and Water Board.

Installations in Jefferson are slated to begin in 2024, according to WWL.

Yes, but: The work is expected to last about three years in both parishes.