Dave Chappelle, Beignet Fest and more to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mixologist Toby Maloney prepares drinks In 2012 in New York City. He'll host a four-hour seminar on Sunday at Cane and Table. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Captain Morgan

Drake may not be here in the coming days, but New Orleans calendars are stacked with plenty to do.

Here's what we're keeping in mind for the weekend:

🤸 Kid smART hosts its annual back-to-school bash at Zony Mash on Friday. The family-friendly event is free and kicks off at 4:30pm.

🦈 Watch "Jaws" at the New Canal Lighthouse as part of NORD's Movie in the Park Series. Gates open at 5pm on Friday. Entrance is free, but the Pontchartrain Conservancy will offer snacks and drinks for purchase.

🎤 Dave Chappelle is onstage at the Smoothie King Center Friday night, and tickets are still available. Odesza performs there on Saturday, and Lil Baby follows on Tuesday.

🕷️ Watch "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" alongside a live orchestra at the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday.

☕ Drink up at the inaugural NOLA Coffee Festival on Friday and Saturday.

✡️ Celebrate Rosh Hashanah all weekend at Saba, which will offer a special menu for the holiday.

🟨 Beignet Fest is back at City Park on Saturday.

🍸 Learn to mix, serve and drink like a pro with Toby Maloney in a four-hour class Sunday at Cane and Table. Registration is $125.

🍽️ Grab your tulle for Hungry Eyes' Prom Night Under the Sea Tasting Dinner on Sunday.