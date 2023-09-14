Louisiana governor's candidates head for 2nd debate
When Louisianans head to the polls this fall, they'll cast votes in a statewide shuffle as most of the state's top offices are up for election.
Why it matters: Louisiana voters will cast ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer, among other local elections and constitutional amendments.
Driving the news: Louisiana voters with a state driver's license or ID can register online until Sept. 23 to vote in the gubernatorial primary, which is Oct. 13.
- Louisiana voters can also still register in-person or by mail, but they won't be able to vote until the general election.
- The general election is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Zoom out: Voters will be replacing the term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards, a rare Democrat in a typically red-leaning state.
- Gubernatorial candidates are already hitting the debate circuit. At the first one, only the top five in polls of the 15 qualifiers were invited, but the frontrunner — current Attorney General Jeff Landry — declined over the participation of the Urban League, a nonpartisan civil rights organization.
- That left four candidates to battle it out: GOP State Sen. Sharon Hewitt; independent Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy; state Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican; Republican former LABI head Stephen Waguespack, and a single Democrat, Shawn Wilson, the former transportation secretary.
- The debate held few surprises, but the next, with Landry now involved, promises a few more sparks.
- It's scheduled for Friday night in Lafayette, and will air locally on WGNO.
Choices, choices: The Secretary of State's website has been updated with sample ballots, so voters can already take a look at every choice they'll be asked to make at the polls this fall.
- Log on to the SOS site and enter basic information — your name, ZIP code and birth month and year — and then click on "My Sample Ballot."
Of note: Elections in two statewide offices — including commissioners for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and for the Insurance Department — are uncontested.
- Mike Strain will continue in his role at Agriculture and Forestry, a position he's held since 2008.
- Tim Temple will take over at Insurance. Current Commissioner Jim Donelon decided to step down after serving in the post since 2006.
