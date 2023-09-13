Louisianans have already made more than 26,000 calls to 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that launched last summer, and a new grant-funded campaign aims to ensure all Louisianans who need it are picking up the phone.

Why it matters: Louisiana saw 689 deaths by suicide in 2021, up from 642 in 2020, according to CDC data.

Driving the news: The beginning of the Department of Health campaign is timed to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Week, which began Sunday.

Context: The lifeline launched nationally in July 2022 amid concerns that some states weren't yet prepared for the expected influx of calls.

In Louisiana, two centers are tapped to take the state's 988 calls. Those centers have answered 86% of Louisiana calls, with the rest landing on out-of-state lines, according to Louisiana Department of Health data.

The calls average about 20 minutes in length.

Calls are confidential, and follow-ups or connections to additional resources only happen by the caller's choice.

Zoom in: State officials hope the new campaign will help clarify that the hotline is open to anyone experiencing mental health distress, whether from everyday difficulties like family challenges or a breakup, to more severe feelings of emotional crisis.