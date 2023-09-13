Louisiana 988 calls top 26K since hotline launch
Louisianans have already made more than 26,000 calls to 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that launched last summer, and a new grant-funded campaign aims to ensure all Louisianans who need it are picking up the phone.
Why it matters: Louisiana saw 689 deaths by suicide in 2021, up from 642 in 2020, according to CDC data.
Driving the news: The beginning of the Department of Health campaign is timed to coincide with National Suicide Prevention Week, which began Sunday.
Context: The lifeline launched nationally in July 2022 amid concerns that some states weren't yet prepared for the expected influx of calls.
- In Louisiana, two centers are tapped to take the state's 988 calls. Those centers have answered 86% of Louisiana calls, with the rest landing on out-of-state lines, according to Louisiana Department of Health data.
- The calls average about 20 minutes in length.
- Calls are confidential, and follow-ups or connections to additional resources only happen by the caller's choice.
Zoom in: State officials hope the new campaign will help clarify that the hotline is open to anyone experiencing mental health distress, whether from everyday difficulties like family challenges or a breakup, to more severe feelings of emotional crisis.
- Paid media will also focus on the five parishes with the highest suicide rates: Evangeline, Avoyelles, St. Landry, Livingston and Calcasieu.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.