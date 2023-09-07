Get to know Saints superfan Whistle Monsta

New Orleans Saints fan Leroy Mitchell, aka Whistle Monsta, cheers on the team during a 2018 game against the Rams. Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

If the New Orleans Saints are playing at home in the Caesars Superdome, you can bet you'll find Leroy Mitchell, aka Whistle Monsta, in the stands.

Who dat?: Mitchell's alter ego is well-known among Saints fans and NFL camera operators because it's kind of impossible not to notice him.

In about 1995, Mitchell crafted a giant whistle-shaped helmet, painted it and himself gold, and the rest is superfan history.

Where he went to school: Grace King High School.

Why whistling?: "When I was a kid, my grandma would tell everybody that God gives everybody a talent, you just have to find it. … At 18, I realized that no one can whistle louder than I could.

"The team was just not really good, so I decided … I'd provide the sound of 68,000 people. … I could go anywhere in the Dome because there was no one there, and I'd go from section to section getting the crowd up."

The coolest thing he's gotten to do with the Saints: "A commercial with Drew Brees."

But there have been plenty of other experiences, too. Mitchell also filmed a commercial for Rihanna's Superbowl performance, went to the NFL Draft in 2014 and recorded on albums by Dr. John, Ivan Neville and the Rebirth Brass Band.

His 2023 season prediction: "About 100% better than we did last year. [Derek] Carr is like Drew Brees 2.0. Nobody's going to beat Drew, but to walk in those shoes is to be almost John Mayer playing in the spot for Jerry Garcia" with the Grateful Dead.

"I'm staring at the Kool Aid. I got a nice glass to drink out of — I'm tempted to take a sip — but I'm going to keep looking at it."

His favorite meal in the Dome: "The alligator sausage from Cajun Corner."

His game-day ritual: "I always go about 30 minutes before the game and go straight into the game. I don't like to be committed to anything."