Best food in New Orleans this week: Levee Baking Co.
It might be a made-up word, but the delectability of Levee Baking Co.'s lemon cream cruffin was all real.
What I ordered: A lemon cream cruffin ($5), which I tore into in the car on the way to Audubon Park for a Saturday morning walk.
- While I have no regrets, once I crunched into the sugar-crusted outside, I had a lap full of crumbs, so I don't necessarily suggest my in-car consumption method.
Flashback: Christina Balzebre's bakery started as an Uptown pop-up while she baked for the Link Restaurant Group, Willa Jean and Surrey's. She opened her own place just off Magazine Street in 2019.
Of note: The bakery is currently closed for summer break, but reopens Sept. 7.
