Best food in New Orleans this week: Levee Baking Co.

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A lemon cream cruffin from Levee Baking Co. and a cup of coffee make a perfect breakfast. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

It might be a made-up word, but the delectability of Levee Baking Co.'s lemon cream cruffin was all real.

What I ordered: A lemon cream cruffin ($5), which I tore into in the car on the way to Audubon Park for a Saturday morning walk.

While I have no regrets, once I crunched into the sugar-crusted outside, I had a lap full of crumbs, so I don't necessarily suggest my in-car consumption method.

Flashback: Christina Balzebre's bakery started as an Uptown pop-up while she baked for the Link Restaurant Group, Willa Jean and Surrey's. She opened her own place just off Magazine Street in 2019.

Of note: The bakery is currently closed for summer break, but reopens Sept. 7.