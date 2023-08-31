1 hour ago - Business
Old Point Bar up for sale, but no plans to close
Old Point Bar is officially for sale, owner Warren Munster confirms to Axios.
Why it matters: The Algiers Point dive is a neighborhood icon thanks to its live music and reliable cast of regulars. It also often draws ferry-riding customers from downtown.
Driving the news: Munster, who bought the bar in 1997, said the sale is prompted by divorce proceedings that require him to sell.
- "I've got a lot of people interested in it," Munster tells Axios, noting that he's exploring options to complete the sale privately before putting the property on the market with an agent.
- There are no plans to close the bar in the meantime.
Zoom out: The bar has also made regular appearances on TV and in movies.
- "It's got a lot of history from Algiers in it," Munster says. His prospective buyers "want to keep it the same way, but also have things they can add to it."
