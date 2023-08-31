Old Point Bar up for sale, but no plans to close

Share on email (opens in new window)

Old Point Bar is an Algiers Point landmark. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Old Point Bar is officially for sale, owner Warren Munster confirms to Axios.

Why it matters: The Algiers Point dive is a neighborhood icon thanks to its live music and reliable cast of regulars. It also often draws ferry-riding customers from downtown.

Driving the news: Munster, who bought the bar in 1997, said the sale is prompted by divorce proceedings that require him to sell.

"I've got a lot of people interested in it," Munster tells Axios, noting that he's exploring options to complete the sale privately before putting the property on the market with an agent.

There are no plans to close the bar in the meantime.

Zoom out: The bar has also made regular appearances on TV and in movies.