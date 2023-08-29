5 coping tips for anniversaries of hurricanes and other traumatic events

Share on email (opens in new window)

Anniversaries of trauma-causing events, like catastrophic hurricanes, have a way of resurfacing difficult emotions and throwing us off kilter, according to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness team.

The phenomenon is called the "anniversary effect." It can make you feel restless, on edge and depressed. It can also cause trouble sleeping.

Driving the news: Aug. 29 is the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina and Ida, both of which devastated southeast Louisiana. Many residents are still rebuilding.

What's next: Here are some coping tips from NOLA Ready on this difficult day.

Talk about it: Express your memories and feelings. You can do this by talking with a loved one, journaling, blogging or finding creative ways to express your inner experiences.

Cut down on media: News stories and social media will be flooded with stories and images revisiting the original event.

News stories and social media will be flooded with stories and images revisiting the original event. Commemorate: Some people find it helpful to remember the event with a ritual, ceremony or celebration of survival.

Some people find it helpful to remember the event with a ritual, ceremony or celebration of survival. Over the weekend, there was a second-line to remember Katrina.



At 9:30am Tuesday, the 18th annual Hurricane Katrina memorial ceremony will be held at Shell Beach in St. Bernard with Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Prep and plan: Having a plan for you and your family can help reduce stress levels, advises the National Weather Service. Focus on preparing your emergency kit and creating a plan.

Seek professional help: You are not alone. Loss affects each of us differently. If you're feeling anxious or overwhelmed, consider seeking a mental health care professional.

The Metropolitan Human Services District also has a crisis hotline: (504) 826-2675.

