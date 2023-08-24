Gulf of Mexico may have another tropical depression next week
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance heading toward the Gulf of Mexico.
- It has a 60% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within seven days, as of 1pm Thursday.
Quick take: It's too early to know if it will develop and what impacts, if any, it could mean for Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states.
Driving the news: A broad area of low pressure is forecast to move into the Caribbean Sea by this weekend and head slowly north into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
- Some gradual development is possible early next week, NHC says.
- The NHC map shows a shaded area of the Gulf from Louisiana to Florida. This is where the storm could develop and is not a track. A track is usually issued when a depression forms or is about to form.
- The next available name is Idalia if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
Worth noting: There have been two named storms in the Gulf so far this year, with Tropical Storm Harold recently making landfall in Texas.
Zoom out: The NHC was tracking three other systems Thursday. None pose a threat to Louisiana.
What's next: Now is a good time to check your emergency supplies as we head toward the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10.
