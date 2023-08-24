Gulf of Mexico may have another tropical depression next week

The orange-shaded area is where a storm may develop in the next seven days. Image: National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance heading toward the Gulf of Mexico.

It has a 60% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within seven days, as of 1pm Thursday.

Quick take: It's too early to know if it will develop and what impacts, if any, it could mean for Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states.

Driving the news: A broad area of low pressure is forecast to move into the Caribbean Sea by this weekend and head slowly north into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Some gradual development is possible early next week, NHC says.

The NHC map shows a shaded area of the Gulf from Louisiana to Florida. This is where the storm could develop and is not a track. A track is usually issued when a depression forms or is about to form.

The next available name is Idalia if it strengthens into a tropical storm.

Worth noting: There have been two named storms in the Gulf so far this year, with Tropical Storm Harold recently making landfall in Texas.

Image: National Hurricane Center

Zoom out: The NHC was tracking three other systems Thursday. None pose a threat to Louisiana.

What's next: Now is a good time to check your emergency supplies as we head toward the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10.

