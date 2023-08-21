Tropical depression forms in Gulf, expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Harold
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and will bring much-needed rain to southern Texas and northeastern Mexico, the National Hurricane Center says.
- It's expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Harold before landfall Tuesday, making it third named storm to enter the Gulf this hurricane season.
Quick take: The system isn't a threat to Louisiana.
What's happening: Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of the Texas coastline.
- Harold could dump up to 10 inches of rain across Mexico and up to 7 inches in southern Texas. Flash flooding and mudslides are possible.
- Coastal flooding also is expected, with a storm surge up to 3 feet possible. Life-threatening rip tides are also forecast in Texas. See the current watches and warnings.
Zoom in: As of 4pm, the tropical depression was 375 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas. It's moving west at 18 mph and has winds of 35 mph.
- Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph.
- It's expected to make landfall by midday Tuesday.
Zoom out: The NHC is tracking four other systems.
- Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean is expected to bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Hispaniola and Haiti before heading northeast into the Atlantic.
- Tropical Depression Gert is weakening in the Atlantic and is expected to dissipate "at any time."
- Emily, which was a tropical storm but is now a remnant low, is in the Atlantic and isn't a threat to land.
- Another system in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen later this week.
What's next: Now is a good time to check your emergency supplies as we head toward the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10.
