Tropical depression forms in Gulf, expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Harold

The tropical depression in the Gulf is seen on satellite as of 4pm Monday. Image: NOAA

Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and will bring much-needed rain to southern Texas and northeastern Mexico, the National Hurricane Center says.

It's expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Harold before landfall Tuesday, making it third named storm to enter the Gulf this hurricane season.

Quick take: The system isn't a threat to Louisiana.

What's happening: Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of the Texas coastline.

Harold could dump up to 10 inches of rain across Mexico and up to 7 inches in southern Texas. Flash flooding and mudslides are possible.

Coastal flooding also is expected, with a storm surge up to 3 feet possible. Life-threatening rip tides are also forecast in Texas. See the current watches and warnings.

Image: National Hurricane Center

Zoom in: As of 4pm, the tropical depression was 375 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas. It's moving west at 18 mph and has winds of 35 mph.

Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph.

It's expected to make landfall by midday Tuesday.

Zoom out: The NHC is tracking four other systems.

Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean is expected to bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Hispaniola and Haiti before heading northeast into the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Gert is weakening in the Atlantic and is expected to dissipate "at any time."

Emily, which was a tropical storm but is now a remnant low, is in the Atlantic and isn't a threat to land.

Another system in the Atlantic is expected to strengthen later this week.

What's next: Now is a good time to check your emergency supplies as we head toward the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10.

See the latest tropical outlook