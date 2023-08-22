New Orleans is considered safe by more than half of Americans

Share on email (opens in new window)

New Orleans is considered "safe" by most Americans, a dramatic shift in perspective since Hurricane Katrina, according to a new Gallup poll. Photo: Bryan Tarnowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

More than half of Americans (55%) view New Orleans as "safe" to live in or visit, according to a new Gallup poll.

Why it matters: The data marks a significant increase in the city's reputation since Hurricane Katrina.

The last time New Orleans was included in the survey was in 2006, one year after the storm. That year, the city was considered "safe" by just 28% of adults.

Data: Gallup; Note: Each city rated by half of the sample; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: The survey asked adults about their impressions of 16 American cities. Dallas and Boston led the charge as the safest cities.

Chicago and Detroit landed at the bottom of the pack, with 27% and 26% of adults calling them "safe," respectively.

Of note: Partisanship seemed to play an important role in whether a respondent said a city was safe or not.