33 mins ago - News
New Orleans is considered safe by more than half of Americans
More than half of Americans (55%) view New Orleans as "safe" to live in or visit, according to a new Gallup poll.
Why it matters: The data marks a significant increase in the city's reputation since Hurricane Katrina.
- The last time New Orleans was included in the survey was in 2006, one year after the storm. That year, the city was considered "safe" by just 28% of adults.
Zoom out: The survey asked adults about their impressions of 16 American cities. Dallas and Boston led the charge as the safest cities.
- Chicago and Detroit landed at the bottom of the pack, with 27% and 26% of adults calling them "safe," respectively.
Of note: Partisanship seemed to play an important role in whether a respondent said a city was safe or not.
- Among adults who said New Orleans was "safe," 72% were Democrats or leaned Democratic, Gallup reports.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.