Mayor Latoya Cantrell's husband to have public memorial at Gallier Hall

LaToya Cantrell, husband Jason and daughter RayAnn are seen in this undated photo released in 2021. Photo: Courtesy of Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Jason Cantrell, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's husband, will lie in state next week at Gallier Hall.

The first gentleman died Monday of a heart attack, according to NOLA.com. He was 55.

What's happening: Jason Cantrell will lie in state Monday from 3pm to 6pm at Gallier Hall. A celebration of life will start at 6pm.

Visitation starts at 10am Tuesday at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (4230 S. Broad Street) with a funeral Mass at 11.

Zoom out: The Cantrells would have been married 24 years next month, according to the mayor's social media. They have a daughter, RayAnn.

Jason Cantrell was a longtime lawyer and previously worked as an Orleans Parish public defender and a prosecutor in the city attorney's office, according to Michelle Woodfork, the city's interim police chief.

What they're saying: "He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney," city spokesperson Gregory Joseph said in a statement.